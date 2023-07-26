Oxford Resiliency Center extends hours as high school shooter appears in court for Miller hearing

The Oxford Resiliency Center is extending its hours to help those in need of extra support.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford High School shooter is expected in court.

A Miller hearing will be held on Thursday, July 27, for a judge to decide if life without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence for the Oxford High School Shooter.

In response to the hearing, the Oxford Resiliency Center is extending its hours to help those in need of extra support. Common Ground oversees the center. Director, Jamie Ayers says that a hearing can be an activating event for those still processing what happened.

“It might bring emotions of anger, could bring emotions of they don’t want to go back or rethink, nervous about what they have to hear and see,” Ayers said.

It’s one of the reasons why they’ve upped their support staff and extended their hours. The center will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from July 27 through Aug. 1. Therapy dogs, breakfast, and lunch will be available to anyone who drops in -- at no cost.

Since the shooting, the Oxford Resiliency Center has had thousands of visitors. More than 900 have sought one-on-one therapy.

In addition to one-on-one therapies they also host support groups, mindfulness activities, and community activities.

---> Oxford shooter to appear for Miller hearing this week: What that means for sentencing