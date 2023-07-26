72º
Pallet of packages with books, camping equipment, and more found dumped in Detroit street

Resident says she heard loud noise at 3 a.m.

Megan Woods, Reporter

DETROIT – A pallet of packages was found in the middle of the street of a Detroit neighborhood.

The packages were found in the 14000 block of Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood.

A resident told Local 4 that she heard a loud noise around 3 a.m. and thought it was just a tree that fell so she went back to sleep.

When she woke up, she found the pallet. It had several packages that were filled with books, camping equipment, oil for a car, and shoes.

She said the boxes were addressed to Big Rapids and Ferris State University.

Detroit police are investigating. They also reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

