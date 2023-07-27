Wayne County man wins $2 million playing Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Scorching Hot 7′s instant game, the Lottery announced on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old player, who bought his winning ticket at a Grove Mini Mart in Ypsilanti, said he decided to try his luck again after his first two tickets came up empty.

“I scratched the ticket in the parking lot and started shaking like a leaf when I saw the ‘2MIL’ symbol,” he said. “I FaceTimed my wife to show her the ticket because I knew she wouldn’t believe me unless she saw the ticket too.”

The player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.4 million instead of annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills, take a vacation, then save the rest.

“Winning doesn’t feel real, and probably won’t until our bills are paid,” the player said.

Each $20 Scorching Hot 7′s ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. Lottery instant games can be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across Michigan.