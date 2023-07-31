Metro Detroit siblings, 2 others charged in $3.5 million COVID unemployment fraud scheme

DETROIT – A brother and sister from Metro Detroit are among four people charged in a $3.5 million COVID unemployment fraud scheme that stretched across several states, officials said.

Kenny Lee Howard III, 30, and Keila Lanae Howard, 34, are siblings from the Detroit area, according to federal authorities. They have been charged alongside David Christopher Davis, 25, and Stevenvan Eugene Ware, 30.

Officials say the group filed more than 700 unemployment insurance claims in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, New York, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Hawaii, and Guam.

Some of those claims were made using their own names, according to authorities. Other times, they would use stolen personal information to make COVID pandemic unemployment assistance claims in the names of others.

A criminal complaint says the group received more than $3.5 million in government funds through illegal claims.

“This alleged scheme diverted money away from American workers in need of financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “My office is committed to prosecuting anyone who exploited our national crisis to enrich themselves, and today’s charges are a reflection of that commitment.”

The criminal complaint accuses all four of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.