11 people from Wayne, Macomb, Oakland counties charged in $4.5M COVID unemployment fraud scheme

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT – Federal officials have charged 11 people from Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for their roles in a $4.5 million COVID unemployment fraud scheme.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, officials announced 11 Metro Detroiters have been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The conspiracy involved using stolen personal information to file claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, according to authorities. Those claims were made in multiple states.

An indictment says the group received more than $4.5 million in government funds through illegal claims.

Here are the people who have been charged:

“My office won’t cease our efforts to hold accountable those who used a global pandemic to enrich themselves at the expense of taxpayers,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Each person faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges, and two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.

