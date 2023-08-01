Man, teen charged with murdering 27-year-old in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. – A man and a teenager have been charged with murdering a 27-year-old in Adrian, officials said.

Jonathon Marquise Simmons, 27, of Detroit, was murdered Feb. 13, 2023, on Frank Street, near Tecumseh Street, in Adrian, according to authorities.

Kenyatto Sylvertooth, 47, of Detroit, and Gage Winsett, 18, of Adrian, were arrested after an “extensive investigation,” Adrian police said Tuesday, Aug. 1.

They are both charged with one count of open murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death, and felony firearm.

Sylvertooth and Winsett were arraigned at 2-A District Court and taken to the Lenawee County Jail without bond.