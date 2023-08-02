Family sues DMC for negligence after Detroit nurse kidnapped from hospital parking lot, killed

DETROIT – The family of a Detroit nurse who was killed after being abducted from the hospital parking lot following her shift is now suing the hospital for negligence.

Police say Patrice Wilson was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital on the morning of May 13. After finishing her shift, she was approached and attacked by a man disguised in a blonde wig, said to be her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller.

Wilson’s body was found hours later in the trunk of her vehicle outside her apartment in Novi. She was reportedly shot to death.

Miller, a 36-year-old Inkster man, was captured on surveillance cameras wearing a blonde wig, a hat and a mask, and lurking around the hospital parking lot the day of the kidnapping. The family says Miller was waiting outside that hospital for hours before Wilson’s shift even ended.

Miller has since been arrested and charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, and more. Wilson’s family, however, also believes the hospital is partly at fault.

The family is suing the Detroit Medical Center for $200 million, claiming it was negligent and had inadequate security at the hospital. Lawyers for the family claim the DMC didn’t follow protocols, and didn’t call police until two hours after Wilson disappeared.

In a statement, a DMC spokesperson said the organization stands behind its security team and their handling of the situation.

“We are saddened by the loss of Patrice Wilson, a member of our DMC community, due to an alleged murder by her ex-boyfriend. Our thoughts are with Patrice’s loved ones. “The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation. “We remain committed to providing a safe workplace environment for our staff with appropriate security measures in place. The DMC is also providing resources to help staff process the loss that occurred. We hope the criminal justice system takes the appropriate actions and sends a message to our community that domestic violence will not be tolerated.” DMC

