A group of people suspected of destroying artwork in Downtown Plymouth on July 23, 2023.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A group of people ripped a piece of artwork off a wall in Downtown Plymouth and destroyed it before leaving the scene, police said.

Officials said this happened around 12:20 a.m. July 23.

Plymouth police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-453-8600.