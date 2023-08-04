Can a reservoir help Macomb County prevent water service disruption amid main breaks?

Chopper footage of the scene of a water main break in Macomb County on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Over the last few years, Macomb County has experienced multiple water main breaks that have disrupted water services for residents and businesses across the county.

Another water main break affected water pressure for multiple communities in northern Macomb and Oakland counties this week, prompting five of them to be placed under a boil water advisory. Though the advisory was lifted Thursday, officials say the breaks are too inconvenient and disruptive to ignore.

Last fall, an even larger main break in Macomb County took several weeks to repair, disrupting services for many. That break had initially sent over 20 communities under a boil water notice, though it was lifted soon after.

Chesterfield Township Supervisor Brad Kester said the area has had enough, and that something needs to be done to keep businesses open and water flowing to homes.

“The impacts are drastic, and it’s just something that is always recurring,” Kester said. “Something has to be done about it. We have no choice but to invest in that infrastructure.”

Kester is looking to nearby Shelby Township for an answer.

Last year, Shelby Township spent $12 million installing a water retention system: A 3 million gallon water tower that fairly easily handled this recent water pressure drop caused by the main break. The system prevented Shelby Township from having to participate in the boil water advisory, because they had readily available water to keep their water pressure high.

There is a 45-acre stretch of land owned by Chesterfield Township near 25 Mile Road that Kester is proposing to use for a reservoir, or a similar backup water system.

“We have the network that we can build to it, but obviously, the cost-effectiveness of that has to be weighed into it, but along with that now is: ‘How often are we going to get interrupted by service?’” Kester said.

The previously-floated idea is now just getting some traction, even though it’s likely to cost several million dollars. Township trustee Kathy Vosburg wants to know what the project will cost the taxpayers, but says the reservoir is a “needed service.”

The reservoir idea is still a long way from complete formation, but the emergency preparedness team in Chesterfield Township is working on it, hoping to have a solution soon. Officials have discussed the possibility of doing a regional version of what Shelby Township did, which would allow multiple townships to benefit and potentially mitigate the costs.

Township leaders hope that next time a major water issue occurs, they’ll be ready for it.

You can see Rod Meloni’s full report in the video below.