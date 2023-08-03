Macomb County’s boil water advisories could be lifted Thursday depending on test results

Chopper footage of the scene of a water main break in Macomb County on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A boil water advisory in effect for multiple Macomb County communities could be lifted Thursday if test results show the water is safe to drink.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a major water main break occurred on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue in Macomb Township. The Great Lakes Water Authority said a leak was discovered in the 36-inch water transmission main.

The water main break caused a drop in water pressure in the area, triggering a boil water notice for the following communities:

Chesterfield Township

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

New Haven

City of Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District only)

The advisory was issued because a change in pressure in the water system can lead to bacteria contamination. During the advisory, residents have been asked to use boiled water, or bottled water, for anything from drinking, to preparing food, to washing dishes, brushing teeth, making ice, and the like. Boiling water kills any bacteria that may be present.

The GLWA said the boil water advisory would be lifted if water samples prove safe after two rounds of water testing, which would take about 48 hours.

Results from the first round of testing came back Wednesday, and showed that the water was “clear,” officials said. Results from the second round of testing are expected to come back Thursday.

If the results show the water is safe to drink, the boil water advisories will be lifted.

Here’s a map showing the affected areas:

A map of the parts of Macomb County under a boil water advisory on Aug. 1, 2023. (Great Lakes Water Authority)

