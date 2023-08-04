United Dairy Industry joins forces with U-M Athletic Department to educate students on nutrition

The United Dairy Industry has forged a multi-year partnership with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, connecting Michigan's 900 dairy farmers with U-M and its students and student-athletes to engage and educate about the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products.

ANN ARBOR – The United Dairy Industry has forged a multi-year partnership with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, connecting Michigan’s 900 dairy farmers with U-M and its students and student-athletes to engage and educate about the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products.

The collaboration will also enable Michigan student-athletes to benefit from statewide usage marks and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities to create a unique platform to connect with their audience while promoting dairy’s nutritional and athletic performance benefits.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back the United Dairy Industry of Michigan as a partner of Michigan Athletics,” said Vice President/General Manager of Michigan Sports Properties Jennifer Cadicamo. “This partnership demonstrates the connection between the dairy industry and our student-athletes and helps educate the Michigan Athletics community about the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products. This connection will be most exemplified through NIL partnerships with select student-athletes, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to move forward in this new, exciting marketing space.”

The partnership will encompass a range of activation elements, focusing on the University of Michigan men’s hockey team and several U of M women’s athletic teams during the 2023-24 academic school year.

“We are looking forward to beginning this multi-year partnership with the University of Michigan Athletic Department,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications at UDIM Sarah Woodside. “Sports Nutrition education is a top priority at UDIM, so we are excited to be in a position where we can connect with and educate Michigan student-athletes and students on the tremendous impact of dairy consumption on their health, endurance, and overall well-being.”