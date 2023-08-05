Detroit Public Schools Community District hosts open houses ahead of school year

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District is preparing families for the school year by hosting open houses during August.

The DPSCD has begun its three-week countdown to the first day of school -- the first day of school is Monday, Aug. 28. The open houses are a chance for families to enroll students and find resources and support for the upcoming school year.

There will also be fun activities for families to join in on during the open houses. The events are a way for Detroit families and students to connect with staff before the school year begins.

The list of schools and dates/times for open house events can be found online.