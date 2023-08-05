Man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend in Saline charged with open murder

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Saline and shooting another man has been arraigned on murder charges.

Barry Garza has been charged with one count of open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, and one count of felony firearm. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf during a hearing on Saturday, Aug. 5.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old woman and injuring a 55-year-old man on Thursday, Aug. 3, before fleeing police and crashing his car. The shooting happened in the area of Woodland Drive East and North Maple Road in Saline.

Saline police chief Marlene Radzik said the 40-year-old woman was walking to her car on break from work with an acquaintance when the suspect opened fire, shooting both of them.

The 40-year-old woman had a personal protection order out against Garza. The order had been granted on July 28, but had not yet been served on the defendant.

“He showed up to her work, shot her in the neck, and then shot a male victim who was near her. He got in his car and fled from the scene and police. He purposefully crashed his car into another vehicle, which ended the flee. He made terrible statements on the scene, which showed his intent like ‘I’m not sorry I killed that (expletive) (expletive),” prosecutor Jessica Blanch said.

Police said Garza tried to flee the crash on foot but was stopped by a witness. He resisted arrest and was tased before he was taken into custody by a Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy.

The prosecution asked for bond to be denied on the basis that Garza is a flight risk and a threat to the community. The defense requested a monetary bond.

The judge called the case “devastating” and denied Garza bond. He will remain in custody.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.