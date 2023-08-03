Police: Suspect in shooting that injured 2 in Saline parking lot arrested after crash

SALINE, Mich. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Saline on Thursday, Aug. 3, according to police.

Saline police chief Marlene Radzik said a 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after her 58-year-old ex-boyfriend opened fire on her and a 55-year-old man.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Woodland Drive East and North Maple Road in Saline.

Radzik said the woman was walking to her car on break from work with an acquaintance when the suspect opened fire, shooting both of them. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle out to officers. A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle in the area of South Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle and tried to flee the crash scene on foot. A witness stopped the suspect from fleeing until a Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy took him into custody.