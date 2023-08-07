Here’s how Veggie Express is delivering healthier choices to Detroit residents

DETROIT – It gets harder to rationalize unhealthy eating when fresh food is brought right to you by the Veggie Express.

The Veggie Express is a new pilot program by Pluck.eco aimed at making it easier for Detroiters to access fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The prices are reasonable, and then it is just so easily accessible,” said Detroit resident Rhonda Ellington.

Detroit resident Noreena Thomas agrees.

“I was the first person to sit on the veggie truck, said Thomas. “I am loving the veggie truck.”

The pilot program is running in the Clement Kern Gardens neighborhood.

“A lot of them find it hard to go out to the grocery store to get fresh fruit and vegs, whereas like getting maybe unhealthy food is a little easier,” said Pluck.eco Founder and CEO Chening Duker.

Duker said he wants to eventually take the Veggie Express to more low-income neighborhoods in Detroit in the future.

“I hope so,” said Detroit resident Carmen Otero. “That would be great.”

Detroit resident Deanna Hinton said many people could benefit from the Veggie Express.

“It helps a lot of people who cannot get around,” said Hinton.

Duker said right now, he’s focused on getting feedback from Clement Kern Gardens residents.

“We’re trying to get this model right and make it actually cost-effective,” Ducker said. “So it doesn’t rely on philanthropy.”

Pluck.eco is one of several start-ups at Newlab at Michigan Central.

“The biggest thing that we’re focused on is different solutions that can help improve the life for the community and Detroiters,” said Michigan Central Platform Experience Associate Director Roshni Shokar.

The Veggie Express will return to Clement Kern Gardens on Aug. 21.