65º
Join Insider

Local News

City commission votes down outdoor dining changes in Plymouth

Plymouth Mayor Nick Moroz had only yes vote

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Plymouth, Wayne County
The battle over a proposed rate change for restaurants to have outdoor dining has been voted down by the City of Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – No changes are coming to Downtown Plymouth’s outdoor dining scene, at least for now.

At a commission meeting Monday (Aug. 7) night, it voted against a proposal to increase the price per square foot to two dollars.

The current rate restaurants are paying is $1.50 per square foot. The proposal also specified having outdoor dining areas set up six feet away from storefronts which presented another issue for commissioners to consider, as some restaurants have their outdoor patio dining set up against the storefronts.

Commission members highlighted the difference in street layouts that make specific setups more feasible. They discussed what they would do for spaces that needed to lend themselves to those specifications.

Plymouth Mayor Nick Moroz had the only yes vote.

The proposal would not have impacted the rest of this season if passed was tabled.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter