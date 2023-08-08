City commission votes down outdoor dining changes in Plymouth

The battle over a proposed rate change for restaurants to have outdoor dining has been voted down by the City of Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – No changes are coming to Downtown Plymouth’s outdoor dining scene, at least for now.

At a commission meeting Monday (Aug. 7) night, it voted against a proposal to increase the price per square foot to two dollars.

The current rate restaurants are paying is $1.50 per square foot. The proposal also specified having outdoor dining areas set up six feet away from storefronts which presented another issue for commissioners to consider, as some restaurants have their outdoor patio dining set up against the storefronts.

Commission members highlighted the difference in street layouts that make specific setups more feasible. They discussed what they would do for spaces that needed to lend themselves to those specifications.

Plymouth Mayor Nick Moroz had the only yes vote.

The proposal would not have impacted the rest of this season if passed was tabled.