Cousin charged with murder in death of Zion Foster will stand trial

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The man charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance and death of Zion Foster will stand trial.

Zion Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

Police searched a 100x100 foot area of Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township last year. Authorities believed that Foster’s body could be buried at least 75 to 100 feet beneath the surface of the landfill. Police did not find her body, and halted the search in October 2022.

Brazier will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

