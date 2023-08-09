Detroit to use part of its revenue-sharing payments from state to add additional officers to force

DETROIT – For the first time, Detroit will use part of its revenue-sharing payments from the state to add 25 additional officers to the force.

“This could not have come at a better time,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “As many of you know, last year we had 300 vacancies with police officers.”

Officials say $3.1 million will help fund 11 additional officers in the mental health unit, with 14 neighborhood police officers added as well.

The money is also going towards the 10k pay raises for officers in the department.

“With today’s support, we’re going be able to add 25 in an area where we particularly need it,” Duggan said.

Part of the focus of those officers will be responding to mental health situations. So far, there have been eight thousand mental health runs in 2023.

“We see that these are here for us to deal with on a daily basis,” Detroit police Chief James White. “We didn’t ask for this crisis. But this crisis is on our doorstep, and we have to effectively and professionally manage it.”

If anything, the department’s progression is already shown in the statistics.

“The homicides in this city are down 11%, Duggan said. “The car-jackings in this city are down 25% from a year ago. It’s because we’ve got the resources to address these issues.”

Duggan says the department is being staffed for the first time in many years.