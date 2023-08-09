I-696 between I-275, Telegraph Road will be closed this weekend for repairs

The I-696 “Restore the Reuther” Michigan project will close I-696 between I-275 and Telegraph Road for various work, including pavement repairs to fix potholes through the work zone

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The I-696 “Restore the Reuther” Michigan project will close I-696 between I-275 and Telegraph Road for various work, including pavement repairs to fix potholes through the work zone.

Eastbound I-696 will be closed from I-275 to Telegraph Road Friday (Aug. 11) from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12).

Westbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph Road to I-275 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14).

Detours:

Eastbound I-696 traffic will use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway), and northbound Lahser Road to eastbound I-696.

Westbound I-696 traffic will use southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then westbound M-5 to westbound I-96/I-696.

The construction is part of a $275 million project which includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and Telegraph Road.

The investment is expected to, directly and indirectly support 3,328 jobs.