‘It’s been 21 months, 616 days today’: Parents demand answers in Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – The Myres’ and other Oxford families had to learn about some important information during a multi-day court proceeding to determine whether the Oxford shooter would ever be eligible for parole.

And that lack of information from the school district has been the center of ongoing anger and frustration in Oxford.

Tate Myre’s mom and dad didn’t want to see the video played in court of the Oxford shooter killing their child.

They had resolved to walk out of court when it was played but, that day decided to stay in and watch because they were forced to.

“We were forced to watch it because we don’t have one answer for that day,” said Myre’s father, Buck Myre. “You guys made us watch it.”

Tate’s dad made it painfully clear the lack of information about what happened and why it happened haunts him and the rest of his family.

“All we want to know is what Tate’s last day looked like,” Buck said.

It has been months of back and forth with the board, which declined multiple offers from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to come in and do an investigation but was eventually pressured to hire a firm to do one, with none of the information still not being released.

“It’s been 21 months 616 days today; that’s how long the victim’s families and this community have been waiting for answers,” said a woman.

“You guys sitting up there selling our community down the river, letting an attorney you pay the bill to tell you how to run his school while you stick it to every victim, the ones that lived and the ones that died, and our families,” said a man.

The community has been promised an independent report on what occurred that day and the days before that day happened.