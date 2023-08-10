‘Baseball has been part of our family’: Cipriano family enjoys special night out at Detroit Tigers game

The Cipriano family returned to the ballpark Wednesday night as the Detroit Tigers have been a source of joy along their road to recovery.

“Baseball has been a part of our family since we were little,” Tanner Cipriano said. “This just feels more than ever like dad is with us today, celebrating how far we’ve come as a family, how far we’ve recovered.”

The Cipriano family was attacked in their Farmington Hills home in 2012.

The baseball bat attack killed Bob Cipriano and nearly killed his wife, Rose, and their son Sal.

The couple’s adopted son and a friend were convicted of the crime.

The Cipriano family came to Wednesday’s (Aug. 9) game, hanging out with Detroit Tigers TV announcer Matt Shepard on the field and in the broadcast booth.

Back in 2017, Sal threw the first pitch out for the Tigers.

“We’ve been Detroit Tigers fans since we were born, so it always means a lot to us to come out and support our Tigers,” Tanner said.

Sal underwent another brain surgery in June. The recovery has brought new benefits and complications.

“This surgery was a chance for his neurologist to go in and work on those shunts (and) recalibrate them,” Tanner said. “But also with those shunts has come issues with swallowing; he’s had to get a feeding tube put in now, which requires extensive care and just more care at all times, so that’s something that we’re always worried about and taking care of.”

The Cipriano Children’s Trust helps cover the ongoing medical expenses associated with Sal’s recovery.

