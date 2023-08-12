Morning 4: Tornado damage causes Perry to declare state of emergency -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Emergency declared in Perry after tornado causes extensive damage

A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Perry after a tornado struck the city Friday night.

A tornado struck the city of Perry, Michigan, in Shiawassee County at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the ‘wrong place, wrong time,’ department says

A white police officer handcuffed a Black child outside his Michigan home in an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” the Lansing Police Department said Friday.

The department posted the explanation on Facebook after cellphone video circulated on social media showing the officer leading the boy — whose hands are cuffed behind his back — through the parking lot of an apartment complex on Thursday. The officer had been searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts when he spotted the child.

I-696 between I-275, Telegraph Road will be closed this weekend for repairs

The I-696 “Restore the Reuther” Michigan project will close I-696 between I-275 and Telegraph Road for various work, including pavement repairs to fix potholes through the work zone.

Eastbound I-696 will be closed from I-275 to Telegraph Road Friday (Aug. 11) from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12).

Man with warrants out of Ohio arrested after slow-speed police chase

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of a driver of a stolen vehicle in Washtenaw County on Friday.

The police chase began on Friday, Aug. 11 during a traffic stop in Van Buren Township. The driver led police on a 40-minute chase that went toward Chelsea and then shifted eastward toward Ann Arbor.

