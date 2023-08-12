Emergency declared in Perry after tornado causes extensive damage

PERRY, Mich. – A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Perry after a tornado struck the city Friday night.

A tornado struck the city of Perry, Michigan, in Shiawassee County at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said reported damage includes extensive tree damage, trees on homes, and some damage to buildings in the downtown area. The Shiawassee Central Dispatch said on its Facebook page that there were no reports of injuries as of 9:32 p.m. Friday night.

The National Weather Service will conduct a damage assessment on Saturday to determine the strength of the tornado.

The city of Perry is expected to share updates to its Facebook page.

