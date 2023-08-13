Tenant says landlord ‘jumped on me’ during eviction attempt -- here’s his story

DETROIT – A tenant claims his landlord jumped on him while trying to evict him from a Detroit apartment building. He shared his side of the story with Local 4.

Kenneth Pruitt is accusing property owner Michael Eiseman of attacking him at the Four Corners Apartments on Telegraph Road on Detroit’s west side.

“He jumped on me while trying to evict me,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said he is recovering from a motorcycle accident and claims he needed medical care for his injuries.

He reported what happened to the police, providing Local 4 with a police report number, which the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Pruitt said he previously calld for the property owner to improve building maintenance, and now he believes that’s what led to the eviction notice.

“I feel I was targeted because I’m doing what’s right,” Pruitt said.

Robert Day, who works with the Detroit Eviction Defense, contacted Local 4 about Pruitt’s troubles.

“It’s just, unfortunately, how bad it’s gotten in the city of Detroit,” Day said. “A lot of landlords, slumlords figure they can get away with anything.”

Pruitt said he’s been without a working stove in his apartment for about a month.

“They are choosing not to take care of responsibilities, but when it’s rent time, they want you to pay faithfully,” Day said.

Local 4 spoke with Eiseman, who claims he’s never seen Pruitt in person.

Eiseman said his partner spoke with Pruitt, but didn’t attack him.

Eiseman said Pruitt is being evicted because he poses a danger to tenants and staff at the building.