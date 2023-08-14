Oakland County deputies taser driver who stole van in Novi, broke into house, targeted another

Oakland County deputies tasered a fleeing driver who stole a van from a Home Depot parking lot in Novi, broke into a house in Lyon Township, and targeted another one in Milford Township.

Officials said a 47-year-old man stole a Ford Econoline van from the parking lot of the Home Depot at Grand River Avenue and Beck Road in Novi.

Deputies were called shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 56000 block of Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township for reports of a break-in. They believe the person who broke into that home was the same one who stole the van.

An attempted break-in was reported at a home in Milford Township shortly afterward, but the homeowner scared the man away, according to authorities.

Police in Milford Township spotted the stolen van in the area and gave chase. They were joined by deputies, and the pursuit lasted about 10 minutes.

The van crashed in the area of Kensington Road and I-96 in Lyon Township. The 47-year-old driver was tasered by deputies and taken into custody. He was not injured.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was slightly damaged during the chase.