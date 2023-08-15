67º
Nonprofit theatre in battle over property taxes in Plymouth

Meeting is taking place Tuesday night

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

People who run the Penn Theatre in Plymouth are sounding the alarm amid tax troubles with the city.

When a nonprofit took over ownership of the historic theatre, the group applied to make it exempt from property taxes like other small theatres in the state.

But the problem is the City of Plymouth denied the theatre tax-exempt status, and people who run the Penn Theatre say it can’t survive in the long term without it.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 15) night.

