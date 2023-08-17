Dearborn Heights schools sued after 14-year-old student sent home early dies by suicide

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Dearborn Heights School District after a student sent home early died by suicide.

The lawsuit alleges school administrators knew 14-year-old Selena Perez was under the influence of marijuana and was suicidal when they sent her home early. Perez died by suicide on May 1.

The lawsuit names the Dearborn Heights School District, Annapolis High School, principal Aaron Mollett, and superintendent Tyrone Weeks.

According to the lawsuit, Mollett let Selena leave school grounds without notifying her parents or the police that she was under the influence of marijuana and was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The lawsuit said Selena had physical signs of self-induced harm that could have been observed and linked to her suicidal ideation. It also said Selena’s grades had started to decline in the months leading up to her death.

On the day she died, Mollett allegedly contacted her guardian to report that Selena had been “tossing bottles” in class near the conclusion of the school day. Mollett did not report that Selena had been under the influence of marijuana. Mollett allowed Selena to leave school grounds without seeking medical treatment or advising her guardians or the police.

Selena walked home in an “altered state of mental health” and died by suicide, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Mollett and Weeks arrived at Selena’s home approximately 30 minutes after her death “under the guise of expressing condolences” and to report that she had been under the influence of marijuana during school hours.

Selena’s family had not made any public statement or provided any notice of her death before they arrived at the home, according to the lawsuit.

“The mere arrival of Defendants Mollett and Weeks at Selena’s residence, in such close temporal proximity to Selena’s death raises genuine concerns on how they developed the knowledge of Selena’s passing, who they obtained that information from, the content and substance of their electronic communications with Selena and the nature of their relationship with Selena,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Mollett disclosed to Selena’s guardian that she had been using marijuana earlier in the school day -- then he backtracked on that statement.

The lawsuit alleges that Mollett and Weeks were aware of “red flags” that would have alerted them to the danger Selena was in, but they failed to intervene. If they had intervened, the lawsuit alleges that Selena’s suicide would have been prevented.

There is currently an active police investigation regarding Selena’s death.

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

