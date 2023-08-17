Morning 4: Rounds of heavy showers, isolated storms possible Thursday in SE Michigan -- and other news

Clouds and radar forecast for Southeast Michigan at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Weather: Tracking waves of storms Thursday in Metro Detroit

The region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday.

Expect clouds to increase as a line of organized, heavy showers arrives midday, around the lunch hour. These showers are ahead of the passing cold front, and are not anticipated to be severe, but will still come with heavy rain and thunder.

Another wave of isolated storms is expected to follow.

Here’s the map for St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale involving 800+ houses

A citywide garage sale is planned for this weekend in St. Clair Shores, and 820 houses are expected to participate.

See more here.

Paul Whelan speaks with US Secretary of State about release from Russian prison camp

According to the United States government, Novi man Paul Whelan has been wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly five years. CNN says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Whelan on Wednesday.

See the report here.

Michigan State University will allow alcohol to be sold at sporting events

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has given the for OK for alcohol to be sold at sporting events.

That includes several venues: Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena, Old College Field (Demartin Soccer Stadium), Secchia Stadium, and McLane Baseball Stadium.

Learn more here.

Closure of St. Clair Shores meat producer to cause over 100 layoffs

All of the employees at Alexander & Hornung, a specialty meat producer in St. Clair Shores, will be laid off by early 2024 as the business closes for good.

Read more here.