Judge to decide if Oxford school shooter will be eligible for parole

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A mandatory Miller hearing for the Oxford High School shooter has come to an end after four days of testimony spread out over several weeks.

The judge will decide if the 17-year-old can be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The judge is expected to present his decision on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

The shooter was 15 years old when he murdered four students and injured seven people on Nov. 30, 2021. The teen pleaded guilty to 24 felonies, including first-degree murder and terrorism. His official sentencing hearing is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

