Dive teams search Belleville Lake to recover debris from air show jet crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dive teams searched Belleville Lake for debris from an air show jet that crashed.

A fighter jet performing in the Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed on Sunday, Aug. 13, during an annual air show at Willow Run Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A MiG-23 aircraft crashed into the parking lot at the Wavery on the Lake Apartments in Belleville just after 4 p.m. on Sunday. The pilot and another crew member in the jet were able to eject safely before the aircraft crashed.

Witnesses said one of them parachuted into the water and another landed in some bushes. Neither person was injured, but they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Dive teams with at least 11 police agencies were searching for debris from the jet in Belleville Lake on Friday, Aug. 18. The Van Buren Township Public Safety Department shared photos of what they found, which includes a canopy and a seat. They hoped to find the remaining canopy and seat by the end of the day Friday.

🔹FYI- Police presence on Belleville Lake🔹 The Van Buren Township Dive Team, in collaboration with our public safety... Posted by Van Buren Twp. Public Safety on Friday, August 18, 2023

