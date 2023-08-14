Air show jet crashes into golf course, lands outside Wayne County apartment building

A jet participating in a Michigan air show crashed on Sunday, Aug. 13. The pilots in the aircraft ejected before the crash, and are expected to be OK. Here's how a witness described the situation.

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A fighter jet performing in the Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed unexpectedly on Sunday, eventually landing in the parking lot of an apartment building and hitting several unoccupied cars.

It’s still unclear what caused the MiG-23 aircraft to crash on Sunday, Aug. 13, during the annual air show at Willow Run Airport. The jet was among many planes performing various maneuvers in the air amid the two-day show.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, the MiG-23 aircraft suddenly crashed “into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville,” a spokesperson said. According to Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, the jet crashed into a vacant golf course and slid about 100 yards, taking trees down with it. The aircraft then came to a rest in the parking lot of the apartment building.

Officials say that no one on the ground was injured in the crash. The apartment building was reportedly “singed,” and several unoccupied vehicles were damaged.

The pilot and a “backseater” crew member were able to safely eject seconds before the aircraft crashed. Witnesses say one of the individuals parachuted into the water, and another landed near some bushes. Neither of the crew members were believed to be injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

You can see footage from the scene in the video player up above.

No injures have been reported from the crash as of Monday morning. The Red Cross was on the scene Sunday to help anyone displaced by the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the situation.

The show was brought to a close and spectators were asked to leave after the plane went down.

Jet crash site in Belleville (Hasan Ahmed) (Hasan Ahmed)