Scammers target family of 7 who suffered devastating fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A family of seven that was trying their best to recover after suffering a devastating fire on Detroit’s west side now deals with scammers stealing what people have tried to donate to help.

The family of 7 lost their home back in February.

This family is still struggling, and it is sad to see people trying to capitalize on their hardships.

“We definitely need like a header and things of that nature so we can have some support so the kids can go back to their rooms instead of being in the living rooms,” said Khahil Bankston. “We still don’t have a bathroom, you know? So we just make it work right now, you know, as best as we can, but we are definitely in need of help,” said Khalil Bankston.

It’s been a rollercoaster for Bankston and this family of seven. From having a fire destroy most of their home to having to make the necessary repairs while still living there.

“It’s still been hard, you know, we’ve been, you know, with the help that we did get earlier, you know, we made it work as much as we could,” Bankston said.

Just when they thought they were back on the fast track to having the home repaired, someone behind a phone or computer screen started causing them to lose traction.

“It’s terrible,” Bankston said. “It’s like, why would you do that to somebody that’s already gone through something as devastating as what we’re going through right now.”

With the help of TikTok and other social media, several fake GoFundMe pages have been making money on the tragedy, with multiple donations being made.

Local 4 Legal Analyst Neil Rockind said it’s more common than you think.

“GoFundMe is relatively easy to set it up,” said Rockind. “They’re relatively easy to set up with some very emotional and compelling language.”

Situations like what Bankston and his family are going through make it easier for the average person to become a victim themselves.

“They’re very easy for people who are sympathetic, compassionate, who want to help or charitable to fall prey to broad and misrepresentation,” Rockind said. “There are people out there that are going to be defrauded and cheated, and it’s awful because the people that are contributing and are being misled and misrepresented, they want to help.”

Either way, the Bankston’s will still try to move forward in their family home.

“This happened in February,” Bankston said. “We’re still going through it right now. You know, when there’s help right around the corner,” Bankston said.

It’s still a race against the clock for the family to have repairs done before winter.

Click here if you would like to help them out through these trying times.