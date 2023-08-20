25-year-old woman killed, 3 others injured in Shelby Township crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in a Shelby Township crash on Friday, according to police.

The crash happened before 10:56 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Elizabeth Ann Road. Police said a blue Chevy Tahoe and a blue Dodge Challenger collided.

The blue Chevy Tahoe had heavy front end and passenger side damage and was facing south in the northbound lanes of Van Dyke Avenue. A blue Dodge Challenger had heavy front end damage and was facing south in a parking lot.

A 25-year-old woman was found lying face up in the middle of the northbound lanes of Van Dyke Avenue. She suffered serious injuries and despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old woman was a passenger in the Tahoe.

A 43-year-old woman who had been driving the Chevy Tahoe was removed by first responders and transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge Challenger and her 27-year-old passenger were also removed from their vehicle by first responders. They were both transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Jordan Haughee at 586-731-2121, ext. 333.