Amber Alert: Newborn twins who went missing in Livonia have been found, Detroit police say

Missing boys found safe, state police report

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Two people linked to an Aug. 21, 2023, Amber Alert out of Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. – The twin babies who went missing in Livonia, prompting an Amber Alert early Monday morning, have been found, Detroit police said.

The Amber Alert was issued at 5:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, after two 14-day-old boys went missing from Livonia, according to authorities.

The twins were abducted by “two females,” the Amber Alert said. Officials were searching for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate.

Detroit police confirmed to Local 4 around 10:15 a.m. that the boys have been found. Michigan State Police said the Amber Alert has been canceled and the children are safe.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

