Amber Alert: Newborn twins who went missing in Livonia have been found, Detroit police say

Two people linked to an Aug. 21, 2023, Amber Alert out of Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The twin babies who went missing in Livonia, prompting an Amber Alert early Monday morning, have been found, Detroit police said.

The Amber Alert was issued at 5:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, after two 14-day-old boys went missing from Livonia, according to authorities.

The twins were abducted by “two females,” the Amber Alert said. Officials were searching for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate.

Detroit police confirmed to Local 4 around 10:15 a.m. that the boys have been found. Michigan State Police said the Amber Alert has been canceled and the children are safe.