Here’s how Dequindre Cut murals are highlighting Michigan’s urban wildlife in Detroit

DETROIT – A new project is underway at the Dequindre Cut, and it’s highlighting Michigan’s wildlife.

The Dequindre Cut is an oasis within the city of Detroit.

“The cut is one of these special places right where we are in the middle and the heart of the city,” said Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Senior Director of Programs and Public Spaces Rachel Frierson. “But if you are around me, all you can see is trees.”

And those who come to the Dequindre Cut to be lost in nature will love more of what they see.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Michigan Wildlife Council are partnering to create a series of eight artistic panels as part of a unique mural of Michigan-managed wildlife.

It’s a way to celebrate the state’s outdoors and conservation efforts.

“A lot of people don’t think when we talk about wildlife, sometimes doesn’t connect with local wildlife in Michigan, and so we are just trying to highlight some of the species,” said Michigan Wildlife Council Chair Nick Buggia.

Ed Irmen has been commissioned for the project.

It will be completed in time for the Harvest Fest, which is set to start on Oct. 7 at the Dequindre Cut.

Some of the wildlife that will be featured include a sturgeon, porcupine, pheasant, and monarch butterflies.

“I find it to be an incredible opportunity to put some awareness on the wildlife of Michigan,” said Irmen. “I think Detroit is an interesting place because we do have a lot of green space, and some of the animals that I am painting occupy those spaces.”

For Detroit resident Chiquita Anderson, breaking a sweat is made easier with art on display.

“Having the artwork when you are walking, it gives focus to something different,” said Anderson.

Frierson said the artwork pays homage to the past.

“This space was a place where people and graffiti artists used to come before it became a trail,” Frierson said. “So we really try to honor that by continuing this tradition of mural paintings up and down the cut.”