Morning 4: Here’s when Amber Alerts are issued in Michigan, the US -- and other news

Police are looking for two females (left) wanted for allegedly taking two infant boys from Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. They are believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee (right). Images provided by Michigan State Police.

Livonia Amber Alert is 1 of only 2 active alerts in US

An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for two infant boys kidnapped from the city of Livonia was one of only two active Amber Alerts in the U.S.

One other alert was active for a 15-year-old boy missing from Ohio.

Here, we’re explaining when Amber Alerts are issued.

Michigan Lottery: 36-year-old woman woke up to $2M Mega Millions win on her phone

A very lucky Michigan woman woke up with a $2 million balance in her Michigan Lottery account -- and she thought it had to be a mistake.

Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the final trial is set to begin

Nearly three years after authorities foiled a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the last defendants accused of taking part go on trial Monday.

Police: Macomb County man fatally hit by 3 cars while crossing Hall Road amid green light

A man was killed Saturday after he “disregarded” a “don’t walk” crosswalk sign and was struck by three vehicles on Hall Road in Clinton Township, police report.

