Twin babies taken from Livonia hotel by ‘friendly acquaintances’ caused Amber Alert, cops say

DETROIT – An Amber Alert was issued for two 14-day-old babies on Monday when their mother left them with “friendly acquaintances” at a Livonia hotel and came back to find them missing, police said.

Amber Alert

Livonia police Cpt. Gregory Yon said officials received a call around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, from a woman whose children were missing from a hotel.

“The lady left them with two friends, and when she came back, they were gone,” Yon said. “They were friendly acquaintances.”

The boys are 14 days old. Michigan State Police, FBI agents, and officers from Livonia and Detroit began to investigate their disappearance.

“I can say it was reported as an abduction, and that’s how we took it, and that’s how we’re treating it at this point, as an abduction,” Yon said.

Children dropped off to Detroit police

The babies were dropped off around 9:30 a.m. Monday to the officer at the front desk of the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department, according to Chief James White.

“To see them walk in with the two babies, we were all very, very happy,” White said. “But then we have to get into making sure that they’re OK and get them to the hospital, so the officers went right into that mode, quickly getting them over to the hospital to make sure that they were treated and in good condition.”

Police took the twins to a nearby hospital. White said they had no obvious injuries and are believed to be in good condition.

State of investigation

White said the investigation is ongoing and he doesn’t want to identify the person who brought the babies to the precinct.

Nobody is currently in custody, but the investigation remains “wide open,” he said.

The children will be reunited with their mother after being evaluated at the hospital. She is currently with Livonia police, but not under arrest.

Police have not found the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was linked to the abduction, but they continue to search for it, Yon said.

Livonia police will lead the investigation.

You can watch the full police briefing below.