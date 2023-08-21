2 arrested after abduction of twins in Livonia prompts Amber Alert

It started with an amber alert buzzing phones all over Metro Detroit Monday morning. Right now, the twin baby boys are safe, and two people have been taken into custody, but there are many questions about what happened and why.

DETROIT – A man and woman were taken into custody by Livonia police Monday in connection with the abduction of a set of 14-day-old twins.

An Amber Alert was issued for the twins Monday after they were taken from the Quality Inn in Livonia. The parents said they were staying at the hotel after some people tried to break into their home.

The twins’ father, Calvin Bridges, said people reached out to the mother on Facebook and offered to help with gift cards and diaper wipes. After another offer of help was made and two women reportedly came to the hotel and took the twins, sparking the Amber Alert.

The mother reportedly had left the newborns in their hotel room with acquaintances while she stepped out for a moment.

Roughly 12 hours later, police said the twins were dropped off at the front desk of the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department. The man and women were arrested by Livonia police about two hours later.

The twins were taken to a hospital to be checked out, where they were reunited with their parents.