SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A suspected carjacker was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a police pursuit on the Lodge Freeway.

According to authorities, the vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking Friday in Detroit. The chase ended in a crash just before 11:30 a.m. near Phillip Drive in Southfield, where the suspect fled on foot.

Police said they found the suspect in a nearby backyard and took them into custody.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

A police chase on M-10 ended in a crash and an arrest on Aug. 22, 2023. (WDIV)