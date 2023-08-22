Inmate charged with first-degree murder after man killed at Wayne County Jail

An inmate initially charged with assault with intent to murder has now been charged with murder in the first degree.

The charges are in connection with the fatal attack of a man at the Wayne County Jail in July.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Claude Lewis attacked Thomas Carr in a cell at the Wayne County Jail on July 13. Carr was transported to a hospital and died after sustaining serious head injuries on July 21.

Sheriff Raphael Washington said an officer was suspended for failing to complete security rounds and the officer’s sergeant was also suspended for failing to complete command rounds. The officer is no longer employed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the sergeant is facing disciplinary action.

“It is important to note, this incident is not a result of our staffing shortages, but a ‘Neglect of Duty’ by these deputies,” Washington said. “To that end, we are hopeful that the investigation is completed soon so that we can share additional information.”

The incident remains under investigation by The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit and the Detroit Police Homicide Task Force.