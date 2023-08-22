Witnesses describe moments of fatal crash involving wife, Eastern Market CEO in Detroit

Dan and Vivian Carmody were hit Friday night as they walked to dinner in the area of Saint Aubin and Lafayette streets in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police have submitted a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for homicide charges relating to the death of Vivian Carmody, wife of Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Romulus, was intoxicated on both drugs and alcohol and experienced an overdose while behind the wheel of a van that hit the Carmodys.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of St Aubin Street and Lafayette Blvd in Detroit on Friday (Aug. 18).

Yvette Whitfield heard the crash from her apartment and saw what happened next.

“It was horrible, it was horrific,” said Whitfield, whose son and several other witnesses stayed behind to help the couple who had been hit and dragged by the van.

She said the driver kept going, crossing a median and losing a tire before crashing to a stop into a tree.

The driver, she said, was not alert and didn’t appear to have even known he hit anybody.

The 29-year-old was administered Narcan by first responders on the scene.

Whitfield’s son, Gary, was one of the people who saw the Carmodys injured and rushed to help. He said Vivian and her husband were inquiring about one another in the moments before EMS arrived.

A representative says Dan had surgery on his leg and ankle Saturday and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The witnesses want the Carmodys and everyone else grieving to know how sorry they are and that their thoughts and prayers are with them.