73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Experts rescue nearly 3-foot long alligator from patio of woman’s home in Romulus

No injuries were reported

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Romulus, Wayne County
An alligator with its mouth wired shut was rescued after being spotted in a residential area in Romulus.

ROMULUS, Mich. – An alligator with its mouth wired shut was rescued after being spotted in a residential area in Romulus.

Romulus police responded and called in the experts to rescue the two-and-a-half-foot-long gator.

Mark Rosenthal of Animal Magic is a DNR-certified rehabilitator and works with police in these types of situations.

The gator was rescued and taken to Rosenthal’s sanctuary. No injuries were reported.

Rosenthal named the gator “Navigator” and said he was only a couple of years old and likely was someone’s pet.

“This guy did not come out of the wild,” said Rosenthal. “This, I’m going to guess, (came from) a pet shop or was smuggled back from Florida. We’ll never know. He can’t talk, so we’ll never know the story behind him.”

According to Rosenthal, the gator can grow up to 15 feet long and weigh more than a thousand pounds.

Once he’s about half that size, Rosenthal will move him from the sanctuary to a licensed zoo.

Rosenthal said alligators are not pets, and Navigator should have never been a pet in the first place.

“Nobody in the history of the world has ever raised up an alligator or a crocodile to an adult and kept it friendly,” Rosenthal said. “These are killing machines.”

More: Alligators are being shipped to sanctuary in Michigan when they grow too big, become dangerous

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter