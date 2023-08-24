76º
Alligator found on property of woman’s home in Romulus

Mouth of alligator was bound shut

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

An alligator was found on the property of a woman’s home in Romulus. (Romulus Police Department)

ROMULUS, Mich. – An alligator was found on the property of a woman’s home in Romulus.

The alligator appeared Wednesday (Aug. 23) on the woman’s patio, prompting her to call Romulus police.

The Romulus Police Department posted the conversation on their Facebook page.

More: Alligators are being shipped to sanctuary in Michigan when they grow too big, become dangerous

In the photo of the alligator that the homeowner took, you could see that his mouth was bound shut.

Homeowner: “Yes, uhm... (faint laughter in the background) I live over at ********, and there is a crocodile or an alligator on my back patio.”

Romulus Police Department: “Can you send a picture of it?”

Woman: - “Sure.”

Romulus Police Department: “Well, I’ll be. DISPATCH!”

The names of everyone involved and the homeowner’s address have been withheld upon request.

