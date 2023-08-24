Grosse Pointe Public Schools superintendent to step down

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Ahead of the 2023-24 school year, Dr. Jon Dean will step down as superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools.

According to the school district, Dean will transition to a consulting role on Sept. 1, before officially retiring on June 30, 2024.

The district said Dean will provide “invaluable insight,” in his role consulting the district.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as Superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public School System,” Dean said. “I am immensely proud of the progress we have made together during my tenure.”

At a Wednesday, Aug. 23, school board meeting, Christian Fenton was selected to work as an interim superintendent.

The Grosse Pointe Education Association said they will work with Fenton to “make sure that our teachers and students have what they need to be successful for this school year.”

The first day of school for the district is Sept. 5.