Residents urged to avoid contact with all Wayne County rivers, streams

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials are urging residents to avoid contact with all rivers and streams across Wayne County due to contamination with flood runoff and wastewater overflows.

According to authorities, the recent storms and floods prompted municipalities across Wayne County to discharge partially treated or fully untreated wastewater into various waterways.

Health officials said the water could have contaminants, pathogens and chemicals that could lead to health risks for anyone who comes in contact with the water.

Residents are asked to keep their pets away and to avoid any form of contact with the rivers until further notice. Anyone who comes in contact with river water should avoid touching their face and to wash vigorously with soap and clean water immediately.

Any fish caught in the rivers should not be eaten.

