Body of missing 36-year-old Walled Lake man recovered by dive teams

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – The body of a swimmer who had been missing since Thursday was recovered by divers in Walled Lake on Friday.

The body of Adam Malecki, 36, of Walled Lake, was recovered by the divers with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (SSRT) in about 30 feet of water approximately 500 feet from shore.

Police said Malecki jumped off a pontoon boat and was swimming with two friends late Wednesday, Aug. 23, or early Thursday, Aug. 24. When threatening weather moved into the area, the two friends made it back to the pontoon boat. They lost sight of Malecki.

The friends contacted Walled Lake police, who reached out to the Oakland County SSRT. The team began searching the lake at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Police said the search was made more difficult because the friends were unable to provide divers with an approximate location where they were swimming or where Malecki was last seen. The divers searched the lake all Thursday.

The search was paused Thursday night when severe storms moved through Michigan. The search resumed Friday morning and continued until the body was located at 7 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation. An autopsy is planned to take place on Saturday.