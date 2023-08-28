Arts, Beats and Eats gives back to Royal Oak community

It's time for Arts Beats and Eats, the long-time concert and music festival that will be taking place in Royal Oak this upcoming Weekend. Over 200 performers will take 10 stages in the event that's been going on for well over a quarter of a century.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – It’s time for Arts, Beats, and Eats, the long-time concert and music festival that will be taking place in Royal Oak this upcoming weekend.

Over 200 performers will take 10 stages in the event that’s been going on for well over a quarter of a century.

This year, Flagstar Bank and Chrysler are hoping to make a difference in a significant way.

Chrysler is helping this year at the Arts Beats and Eats festival in Royal Oak with a unique way to help a beautiful cause.

“We will be donating $50 for every test drive to the Autism Society of America,” said Lisa Land with Crysler Brand Sales and Marketing Operations.

The ride and drive event showing off the Crysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle Model will be in the parking lot of Royal Oak Taphouse, part of the festival.

It’s the chance to see new features specifically designed to help those with autism.

“It comes with a seat back pocket that holds all those personal items and keeps those close and readily available to them,” Land said. “It has a weighted blanket.”

A light and sound machine will also help set the tone when needed.

Heather Brunson, the mother of a child with autism, says the benefits features are amazing.

“There are so many children that can benefit from something like that,” said Brunson. “Having the calming blanket, those are such amazing features for so many kids.”

And if you’re looking for free admission to the overall festival, you can drop off canned goods at Flagstar Bank. The proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Forgotten Harvest.

“We actually just recently had to unload it and have it taken away because we were running out of space. So the individuals are coming out and supporting the great cause,” said Flagstar Berkeley Assistant Branch Manager Sumon Ahmed.

“This is a great cause, and I get to see some great live music out of it,” said Garrett Rossow. “So, I’m excited.”

You have eight Flagstar Bank locations to make donations to, but Tuesday is the last day.

You can donate at the following Flagstar Bank locations: