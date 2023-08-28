Boogaloo Movement supporter from Plymouth sentenced for illegally possessing firearms

A supporter of the Boogaloo Movement from Plymouth has been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms.

After pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition and for making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm in April, Timothy Teagan, 23, was sentenced Monday (Aug. 28) to 12 months.

Teagan of Plymouth is a supporter of the anti-government Boogaloo Movement.

Members of the movement advocate for the violent overthrow of the government.

They believe that a civil war or uprising against the government is coming to the United States, and they refer to that conflict as the “Boogaloo.”

On Jul. 17, 2022, Teagan completed a Firearms Transaction Record for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) form 4,473 in connection with acquiring a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Westland.

Teagan applied for the purchase of a Glock 34, a 9-millimeter pistol. On the ATF Form 4.473, Teagan checked “no” to the question concerning drug use.

The 23-year-old prepared ATF form 4,473 and submitted it and he was a frequent and habitual user of marijuana and was also addicted to the drug.

Teagan lied on the ATF form 4,473 because he knew that he would be legally prohibited from purchasing and possessing a firearm if he answered truthfully and admitted that he was addicted to marijuana or a habitual user of marijuana.

Officials say he purchased the Glock 9 millimeter pistol on July 20, 2022.

In addition, in October 2022, Teagan possessed a Diamondback Arms, Inc. DB-15 .556 caliber semi-automatic rifle and ammunition. He stored the rifle and some of the ammunition in his bedroom at his father’s home located in Plymouth.

The 23-year-old purchased the rifle in December 2019 from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Canton, Michigan.

Teagan knew that he was a frequent and habitual user of marijuana and therefore not permitted to possess the firearm.

On Oct. 27, 2022, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Teagan’s father’s residence in Plymouth.

During the search, agents recovered the DB-15 rifle, Level IV body armor, gas masks, dozens of rifle and pistol ammunition rounds, an ACOG rifle sight, firearm magazines, and Boogaloo Movement flags and patches.

The Glock 9-millimeter pistol was recovered from a vehicle nearby.

“Our office stands ready to aggressively prosecute those who seek to circumvent federal firearms laws intended to protect our community, stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.