Man charged with multiple felonies in high-speed Dearborn crash that killed 1, injured 3

A crash in Dearborn killed one person and injured three others on Aug. 23, 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 21-year-old man was charged Saturday (Aug. 26) in connection with a crash that killed one person and injured three others.

The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug. 23) in Dearborn, near Greenfield and Ford roads. Authorities said police officers saw the vehicle speeding and when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver reportedly fled, hit two police cruisers, lost control and struck a utility pole.

Witnesses said the vehicle was easily going 90 mph at the time.

A 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were all injured in the crash. Aisia Robinson, a 22-year-old from Detroit, was killed. They were all passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Cellphone video from the scene captured Marlon Desean Davis, the alleged driver, crawl from the driver’s seat and collapse on Greenfield Road.

Davis was charged with first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Davis was given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. He is expected to return to court Sept. 5.