Video shows Novi man Paul Whelan inside Russian prison

Video released by Russian state-funded media Russia Today gave his brother David Whelan the first sight of Paul Whelan since 2020.

Paul Whelan, a native of Novi, has been held in a remote prison in Russia since 2018 with no end in sight.

The Novi man was charged with espionage in 2020, which he vehemently denies. He’s been in a prison penal colony located in the Republic of Mordovia, about 200 miles southeast of Moscow.

Video released by Russian state-funded media Russia Today gave his brother David Whelan the first sight of Paul Whelan since 2020.

David said the video showcases the strength, determination and contempt of his brother, where earlier he was worried Paul was losing hope.

In its report, Russia Today told its viewers that Paul Whelan was a spy who passed on state secrets. They called WNBA player Brittany Griner a drug smuggler.

The video shows Whelan appearing healthy and shows his alleged working and living conditions. David said the report is the worst kind of propaganda.

The Biden Administration said it has offered Russia a “serious deal” to get Whelan out, but Russia did not accept. The Administration said it will continue to work to get Whelan home.

Prior coverage: Paul Whelan speaks with US Secretary of State about release from Russian prison camp